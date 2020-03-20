There’s really nothing that the cast of Stranger Things can’t do, and they just proved it during a fun-filled new episode of the Apple TV series Carpool Karaoke. Between singing iconic tunes — like Panic! At The Disco‘s “High Hopes” and Elton John‘s “Tiny Dancer” — and driving through New York City, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink even found time to mow a fan’s front lawn. That’s right, the actors totally became landscapers for the day and we are SO here for it!

During their epic journey through the city, the teens dished on their time on the Netflix series and got real about how their notoriety sometimes stops them from doing “normal kid stuff,” like getting a summer job. So, naturally, Finn suggested that they find a house and try their hand at a normal job by mowing someone’s lawn.

As expected, the entire thing didn’t go as planned, but nevertheless, the six stars looked great while working in the yard! Aside from chatting about their job, the cast also dished on how they all first met. As it turned out, Sadie, Gaten and Caleb have known each other for years. Yep, those three actually met during their Broadway days way before ever auditioning for the fan-favorite Netflix series. Millie also looked back on her friendship with Sadie and revealed that the first time they met, both girls totally sobbed together at an Adele concert. Talk about a true friendship!

One thing we learned about the kids is that, if you ever meet them on the street, please don’t ask about Barb. The stars hate when fans ask if the iconic character is really dead, because the answer is, most definitely, yes. Sorry guys, Barb is dead and she’s not coming back! Unfortunately for Stranger Things viewers, that’s all they said about the show. Absolutely no tea was spilled about the upcoming fourth season.

