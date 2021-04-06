Sometimes, when one TV show comes to an end another is born in the same fictional universe. These series are called spinoffs, and fans love them!

Over the years, so many famous television shows have gotten their own spinoff series that sometimes became even more popular than the original. The best thing about spinoffs? They allow for some pretty epic guest appearances that bring on all the nostalgia. Disney Channel’s BUNK’D, for example, is actually based on the show Jessie, which ran on the network from 2011 until 2015. When it came to an end, some of the show’s stars — Peyton List, Skai Jackson and Karan Brar — headed to Camp Kikiwaka for the summer and got their own show, which premiered in July 2015.

Now, BUNK’D has become one of Disney’s most beloved shows. While Peyton, Skai and Karan have since departed the show, it’s added some pretty epic characters. What started out as a little spinoff has since taken on a life of its own! In fact, newcomer Trevor Tordjman — who fans may know from the Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES — was added to the cast in season 5. Along with him came fellow ZOMBIES costar Meg Donnelly for a special guest-starring role in April 2021, in which she played Trevor’s character Parker Preston’s twin sister Priscilla.

“I was so excited when I heard I was going to be a guest star on BUNK’D!” the actress told TVLine ahead of her episode’s premiere. “I’ve been a fan from the beginning. Then I heard I was playing Trevor’s twin sister … I almost fell over! We had so much fun on set with the cast and crew. And, as always, Trevor is so funny and makes everyone laugh.”

With tons of new characters and Disney Channel icons surprising viewers, it’s easy to forget that BUNK’D was actually the brainchild of another series entirely!

Another spinoff show Disney fans will never forget is the Suite Life on Deck. When Cole and Dylan Sprouse moved out of the Tipton Hotel after the Suite Life of Zack and Cody came to an end, they boarded the S.S. Tipton ship alongside some notable names, like Brenda Song‘s character London Tipton. On the other hand, Disney viewers were also introduced to some new stars, including Debby Ryan who stole the show as Bailey Pickett.

Disney Channel isn’t the only network with spinoff series over the years! Scroll through our gallery for a list of shows you may have forgotten were actually spinoffs.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.