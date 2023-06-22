'Bunk'd' Returns Disney Channel for Season 7! Premiere Date Revealed

They’re back! Disney Channel’s Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes is returning for a seventh season, and J-14 can exclusively reveal the premiere date and show’s guest stars. Not to mention, the cast of Bunk’d recorded an exclusive video with the exciting news!

“I hope the viewers will love all of the action this season on Bunk’d, but also the heart,” executive producer and star Miranda May (Lou) tells J-14 exclusively. “We’ve done some really great episodes that have good story arcs and give us a deeper look into each character, but we still have fun and all those adventures, so I hope they love, you know, continuing their journey with us.”

When Will ‘Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes’ Season 7 Premiere?

Mark your calendars, because season 7 is set to premiere on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW on Sunday, July 23 at 8:30PM ET/PT. New episodes will air every Sunday night.

This means with the return to Camp Kikiwaka, Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes is officially the network’s longest running live-action series. In June 2021, the show celebrated a major milestone during it’s fifth season with 100 episodes. To celebrate, past and present cast members looked back at some of the most iconic moments from Bunk’d over the years with a video shared with J-14 exclusively at the time.

Who Is Starring in ‘Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes’ Season 7?

Miranda, for one, is reprising her role as Lou. Trevor Tordjman will be returning as Parker, along with Mallory James Mahoney as Destiny, Israel Johnson as Noah, Shiloh Verrico as Winnie, Luke Busey as Jake and Alfred Lewis as Bill.

Raini Rodriguez will also be returning as Barb in a recurring capacity alongside Thom Rivera as The Marshal, Brandilyn Cheah as Scout and Grace Lu as Megan. Not to mention, some pretty exciting guest stars will also make an appearance, including viral gymnasts Katelyn Ohashi and Jordan Chiles. Rico Rodriguez will be making his Bunk’d debut as Baxter.

What Will ‘Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes’ Season 7 Be About?

“The hijinks continue at Kikiwaka Ranch with Lou, her right-hand man Parker, plus counselors Destiny and Noah along for the ride,” Disney Channel’s official logline for the season reads. “Cowboy Bill, daredevil Winnie and gamer Jake are also back for another summer full of excitement and new adventures.”

