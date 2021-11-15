When it comes to experiencing their first kiss, some celebrities have pretty awkward stories!

Cole Sprouse, for example, had his first kid in the back of a hearse.

“Charlene was her name,” the Riverdale star told W Magazine in July 2019. “We sat in that area of the casket and we pulled up in the curtains and we’re making scary ghoulish faces out of the window to passing cars, which we thought was hilarious at the time, and I still think it’s quite hilarious. Then, we pecked on the lips and it was just lightning in a bottle. I got the kiss of death.”

While the former Disney Channel star had a pretty dark story about his first smooch. Other stars kissed fellow celebs on camera for the first time ever. Cole’s brother, Dylan Sprouse, had to kiss Selena Gomez on an episode of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

“It was my first kiss — [and] on camera! It was one of the worst days of my life!” Selena revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in March 2020.

The songstress added, “I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early and I ended up missing like half of his lip. So it ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world.”

Another Disney alum, Keke Palmer, also had her first kiss on the network. The actress locked lips with Corbin Bleu in the Disney Channel Original Movie Jump In!

“I was very, very nervous,” she told Access Online in 2013. “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is the first person I am kissing outside of my family.’ It was real scary for me.”

These aren’t the only stars who’ve had some pretty awkward first kisses. Celebs like Taylor Swift, Zac Efron, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, Lili Reinhart, Harry Styles, Dove Cameron, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Noah Centineo, Lana Condor and Millie Bobby Brown, among others, have all shared all the details on their first kisses.

Scroll through our gallery to discover all your favorite celebrities’ juicy first kiss stories.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.