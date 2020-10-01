This may be hard to believe, it’s been over 19 years since The Princess Diaries first hit theaters on July 29, 2001, and fans are pretty shook over fast time has flown by.

The fan-favorite flick was all about a nerdy high school student named Mia Thermopolis, who was in for a major shock when she discovered that she was secretly a princess. It starred Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Heather Matarazzo, Mandy Moore, Robert Schwartzman, Erik von Detten, Patrick John Flueger and more!

Now, all these years later, there may be a third movie in the works!

“It’s long been talked about but nothing has sort of been on my desk or anything like that,” Julie admitted during a recent appearance on The Talk @ Home. “I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in, just wait for that.”

As fans know, Julie’s comments came over a year after Anne Hathaway appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the talk show host asked her if the rumors about a third movie were true.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” the actress said at the time. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.

With all this talk of a reboot, it’s time to find out what the cast has been up to since the movie first premiered. It turns out, they’ve accomplished a lot over the last 19 years. Some of them went on to land a ton more roles, while others stepped away from the spotlight to start families of their own! Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of The Princess Diaries is up to now.

