Is The Princess Diaries 3 really in the works? The film series’ star Julie Andrews has finally set the record straight!

“It’s long been talked about but nothing has sort of been on my desk or anything like that,” the 84-year-old legend admitted during a recent appearance on The Talk @ Home. “I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in, just wait for that.”

As fans know, Julie’s comments came over a year after Anne Hathaway appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where the talk show host asked her if the rumors about a third movie were true.

“There is a script for the third movie. There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” the actress said at the time. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Recently, Anne added more fuel to the fire that a new Princess Diaries film was in the works, when she channeled her iconic character, Mia Thermopolis, for a new photo!

Yep, taking part in the viral “Pillow Challenge” which has taken the internet by storm lately, the 37-year-old shared a snap of herself wrapped in pillows designed to look like a dress, and it seriously gave us a major wave of nostalgia.

“‘A queen is never late, everyone else is simply early,’” she captioned the hilarious shot, which as fans know, is a direct quote from the Disney flick.

It’s official, we need a third movie now more than ever!

