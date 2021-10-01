Miracles happen once in a while! The Princess Diaries — based on the series of books by Meg Cabot — premiered in August 2001 and quickly became a favorite among viewers. To this day, the flick is arguably one of the most rewatchable Disney movies of the early 2000s.

The movie stars Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews as Mia Thermopolis and Clarisse Renaldi, respectively, and tells the story of what happens after Mia finds out that she’s actually royalty in a fictional country named Genovia. When her grandmother, who she’s never met before, ambushes the teen’s life she undergoes an extensive makeover, taking her from her high school’s loser to the most popular girl in school. While navigating her new life, Mia loses sight of her real friends, but eventually falls in love (and delivers the most iconic foot pop).

“Getting the script, it just had that feeling. I touched it, and it was electric,” Anne said of The Princess Diaries during an interview with People in January 2019. “Getting to make it and be on set every day, I got to hug Julie Andrews every day. That part was also very, very, very magical. Then it came out and it was received. That part even, by the way, was magical.”

Following the success of the first film, the actress noted she got “very, very, very famous,” which eventually led to the 2004 sequel, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. In the second installment, Mia is getting ready to take over her grandmother’s role as the Queen of Genovia. But first, she has to get married. After meeting a series of eligible suitors and eventually falling in love, Mia realizes that she doesn’t want to be forced to marry in order to take the throne. After being crowned, she changes Genovia’s rules to start allowing more women in positions of power.

Since the second movie premiered, fans have been hoping for a third flick. While nothing has been confirmed, the stars have spoken out over the years about the possibility of reprising their roles. Thankfully, everyone seems to be on board.

“I’m game if Disney’s game. I think there’s more life in that story. We were talking about it and then we lost [director] Garry Marshall, and I think we all just needed to walk away for a while because the grief was too fresh,” Anne told Entertainment Weekly in May 2018. “We haven’t restarted the conversation yet but I still have hope in my heart that it could happen.”

