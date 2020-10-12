Ever since fans were introduced to the golden trio comprised of Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth when the first Hunger Games movie hit theaters in March 2012, they’ve been obsessed with the actors’ friendship.

Based on a book series written by Suzanne Collins, the three film franchise followed a girl named Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer) who was forced to fight for her life in a nationally televised event called the Hunger Games. Throughout the movies, she found herself in a major life triangle with her BFF Gale Hawthorne (played by Liam) and fake love interest turned real boyfriend, Peeta Mellark (played by Josh).

Despite their often tumultuous moment together onscreen, Liam, Josh and Jennifer actually became the best of friends when the cameras weren’t rolling. Thankfully, their adorable friendship moments were filmed for fans to see. J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane and look back at the Hunger Games cast’s best friendship moments. Scroll through our gallery to see them all!

