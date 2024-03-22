Olivia Rodrigo “might just be in love” with Louis Partridge! The songstress just dropped four bonus tracks from her sophomore album GUTS, along with a brand new single titled “So American” — which seemingly teases her relationship with her British boyfriend.

“And he laughs at all my jokes, and he says I’m so American,” the Disney alum sings in the chorus. “Oh God, it’s just not fair of him, to make me feel this much. I’d go anywhere he goes, and he says I’m so American.”

At one point she even confesses she’s “gonna marry him” if he “keeps this s–t up,” ending the chorus chanting that she might just “be in love.”

Throughout the song, she calls her English lover a poem that she “wish” she wrote, along with having “hands that make Hell seem cold.”

“So American” comes a few days after Louis dished on his relationship with the pop star during a March 2024 interview with Vogue UK!

“Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head. I think she’s got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case.”

ICYMI, Olivia, 21, and Louis, 20, were first spotted out together in London in October 3023, and several other times throughout the end of the year. The pair seemingly hard-launched their relationship after photos surfaced of the pair making out in New York City went viral in December 2023.

While Olivia has kept relatively mum about her past relationships, the SOUR singer has opened up about her troubles with dating during an interview with the New York Times in September 2023.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” Olivia told the newspaper of making her sophomore album, GUTS. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have,” she continued, adding, “I’m very tame.”

As such, she says that GUTS is “about reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realizing the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with.”

