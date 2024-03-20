Olivia Rodrigo is finally spilling *all* of her GUTS.

The singer-songwriter, 21, just announced the deluxe version of her 2023 album titled GUTS (spilled), which adds five bonus tracks including one brand new song. Olivia made the announcement while singing “Get Him Back!” during her GUTS tour at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday, March 20. In the middle of the track, she unfolded a sign that said “Guts Deluxe Out Friday.”

The extended album will be released on Friday, March 22, and includes four songs that were the “secret” tracks that Olivia scattered on the various vinyl releases of GUTS : “Obsessed,” “Girl I’ve Always Been,” “Scared of My Guitar” and “Stranger.”

GUTS (spilled) will also feature a brand new song titled “So American,” which was recorded after GUTS was released last year, per Rolling Stone.

The former Disney star also accompanied the announcement with a handwritten letter hyping fans up for the release via social media.

“Surprise!!! GUTS (spilled) is coming March 22nd! It will include new versions of the secret songs from the original GUTS vinyl, including ‘obsessed,’ which I’ve been having so much fun performing on tour!! The deluxe version will also include a brand new song called ‘so american’ which I’m stoked for you guys to hear.”

ICYMI, Olivia released her album GUTS in September 2023, which was nominated for six Grammy awards. Since February, Olivia has been hitting stops while on her GUTS World Tour. The tour will continue into August, with concerts in North America, Europe and back to North America.

Olivia referred to her sophomore album as being “about figuring stuff out, about failures and successes and making mistakes,” during her August 2023 Vogue cover story. She also explained that writing this record was much different than her first. “I’m not going on 17, going through my first heartbreak, crying, with words just pouring out of me,” Olivia explained.

Olivia summed up GUTS during an interview with Guardian, saying, “It’s so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world.”

The songstress explained that after she turned 20 years old in February, she became overwhelmed by sadness. “Like, ‘Oh s–t, I worked my whole childhood and I’m never going to get it back.’ I didn’t go to football games, I didn’t have this group of girlfriends that I hung out with after school. That’s kind of sad.”

