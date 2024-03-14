Olivia Rodrigo may have a song called “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” but how long was she actually homeschooled? We broke it all down here.

How Long Was Olivia Rodrigo Homeschooled?

Olivia actually had a normal elementary school experience, but then permanently switched to homeschooling when she was in the seventh grade, after booking several acting roles.

One such role included the 2015 American Girl Doll movie Grace Stirs Up Success, which she starred in when she was around 12 years old. Following that, she starred in three seasons of the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark before nabbing her role of Nini in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

What Has Olivia Said of Being Homeschooled?

Olivia hasn’t shied away from the “homeschool kid” stereotype, as she literally has a song off her 2023 GUTS album titled “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” where she makes fun of herself for being socially awkward at times.

“I always say that I never had a normal high school experience. I’ve always been homeschooled because I’ve been working. So this is kind of like my high school experience, and these are my high school best friends. It’s an experience that I’m going to remember forever,” she told Glamour UK in May 2020 on relating her acting work to high school.

As she was homeschooled, she also never got around to going to a high school prom. Instead, she created Sour Prom in 2021, which was a 27-minute live concert film featuring performances from her album Sour, with the theme being prom.

“I am a homeschool kid, so I’m so used to being in my house on my laptop, but with my parents,” Olivia told Glamour UK when asked about the COVID-19 lockdown. “So I’ve kind of been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel very fortunate to be able to say that I’m in a really good place. My screen time on my phone is just horrendous. It’s awful the amount of time that I spend on there, but I have been pretty productive. I am catching up on schoolwork, and I challenged myself before the quarantine started to write a song every day of the quarantine, and I haven’t missed a day yet. They’re not always great, but I think that’s a fun, creative challenge that I’ve been doing.”

