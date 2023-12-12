Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge might be our fav Gen Z couple to come out of 2023. The GUTS songstress, 20, and Enola Holmes actor, 20, were first spotted out together in London in October 2023 and has continued to spark romance rumors. Keep reading for their complete ~rumored~ relationship timeline.

The two stars were first spotted out together in London on October 30, 2023. In the photos, which fans shared on X (formerly Twitter), Louis is seen putting his arm around Olivia.

Since then, Louis has also been spotted enjoying Olivia’s Jingle Ball performance in December 2023, along with her best friends, Conan Gray and Madison Hu. He was also in attendance to a Saturday Night Live after party with the HSMTMTS actress in New York City the very next day.

Olivia and Louis have yet to respond to the romance rumors, but fans are already obsessed with the pairing.

One fan wrote on X, “i really don’t want to speculate but THEY WOULD BE THE CUTEST COUPLE EVER,” while another posted, “louis partridge and olivia rodrigo rumors makin me go insane like theyre perfect idk.”

While Olivia has kept relatively mum about past relationship, the songstress has opened up about her troubles with dating during an interview with the New York Times in September 2023.

“I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after SOUR came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be,” Olivia told the newspaper of making her sophomore album, GUTS. “And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have — dated people that I shouldn’t have,” she continued, adding, “I’m very tame.”

As such, she says that GUTS is “about reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realizing the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with.”

