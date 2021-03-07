Just call Nick Jonas an astronaut, because the singer is headed to another galaxy with his upcoming album Spaceman! The New Jersey native announced his new solo era in February 2021, nearly two years after releasing the 2019 Jonas Brothers record, Happiness Begins, with brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

“The Spaceman era has begun,” Nick captioned an Instagram post alongside the album’s cover art. “So excited to be starting this journey with all of you. I made this album while doing what most of us have been doing during this past year, sitting at home getting used to the new normal and hoping for better days ahead.”

This release will be Nick’s fourth solo album and follows his last stand-alone venture, Last Year Was Complicated, which was released in June 2016.

Throughout his Instagram caption, the former Kingdom actor went on to introduce the “four central themes” explored with his new songs: distance, indulgence, euphoria and commitment. “Music has always connected the world and helped us to heal,” he wrote. “I hope this music helps you on your journey through space and time.”

Days after announcing this new era, Nick dropped the title track, “Spaceman,” and performed it while hosting Saturday Night Live on February 27. “It felt like the right thing to start with ‘Spaceman’ because it is such a stark visual and creative idea,” the musician said during an appearance on Apple Music’s “The Zane Lowe Show.”

While taking the SNL stage, the heartthrob debuted a second new song, “This Is Heaven.” While taking on double duty for the legendary comedy show, Nick also assured fans (and his brother Kevin) that these upcoming solo tunes do not mean that the Jonas Brothers are breaking up again.

His eldest sibling made a surprise appearance during the Disney Channel alum’s monologue and asked the question that all JoBros fans were wondering: “Are we still a band?” Thankfully, Nick responded with, “Kevin, the band is still together. I promise!”

Well, at least there will be new music from at least one Jonas family member while waiting for the next Jonas Brothers record to officially drop.

When teasing Spaceman during his Apple Music interview, Nick said, “I think that every lesson I’ve learned has led me to this album and this moment in time.”

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the highly anticipated album Spaceman — including release date, tracklist and more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.