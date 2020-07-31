Just days after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their first child together, new uncle Nick Jonas paid them a visit! Yep, the Jonas Brothers singer was spotted leaving their house on Thursday, July 30, and he looked as happy as could be.

In new photos obtained by The Mirror, the “Sucker” crooner could be seen sitting in his car outside of Sophie’s LA pad. As fans know, Joe and Nick’s older brother, Kevin Jonas, has two daughters of his own, so it wasn’t the first time Nick became an uncle — but it’s clear that he is over the moon about the new addition to his family!

For those who missed it, the couple’s rep confirmed the exciting news that they had officially become parents to a daughter on Monday, July 28.

“Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement to Us Weekly.

According to TMZ, they named the little girl Willa, and she was born on Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles, CA.

Sophie played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones for almost eight years, so when fans noticed that there were actually two characters in the show named Willa, they started to wonder if there was a connection between the baby name and the HBO series. One of the characters appeared twice in Season 5 as a wilding, while the other appeared during Season 8 as a servant in Winterfell.

Now, until the actress and the 30-year-old confirm that the name was inspired by the show, it’s all just speculation, but how cute would it be if that were the case?! According to reports, the name Willa is also of old German origin and means “will helmet or protection.”

News first hit the web that the two stars were expecting their first child together back in February 2020. They have yet to speak out about the pregnancy, but the 24-year-old did show off her growing baby bump a bunch of times over the last few months!

And get this, you guys — according to Life & Style, Joe treated his wife like royalty during her pregnancy. Sources told the magazine that the musician did everything he could to make sure Sophie felt as comfortable as possible, and fans’ hearts are seriously bursting.

