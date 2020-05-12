Just over a year ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shocked the world when they had a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards! Now, the Jonas Brothers member is getting real about the impromptu wedding, and get this, you guys — he even admitted that he totally forgot to invite his parents, and they were certainly not happy about it!

For those who forgot, the two stars tied the knot on May 1, 2019, and fans were in for a real treat when music producer Diplo live streamed the entire thing!

“Yes, we did get married in Vegas by an Elvis [Presley] impersonator. We had to get legally married in the States, so we thought it’d be really fun to get all of our friends, invite them out and do an impromptu wedding,” Joe recalled during a recent interview with GQ. “And we actually had some people that I didn’t really even know that well there. Some people I’m now closer with, but Khalid was there. That was pretty cool. And Diplo decided to live stream the whole thing. So thanks for that Diplo, and with putting dog filters on our face. It was great.”

“It blew up in our faces because my parents called me the next morning and they were like, ‘Did you just get married?’” the “Sucker” crooner continued. “And I realized I told everybody but I forgot to tell my parents. So kids out there, make sure you tell your parents when you’re getting legally married.”

As fans know, one month later, the singer and the Game of Thrones star headed to the South of France to officially celebrate their marriage. They threw a lavish party with all of their celebrity friends and family members, and boy, did it look like they had a fun time!

Now, the two stars are gearing up to welcome their first child together, and fans couldn’t be more excited for them.

