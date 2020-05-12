It’s official, Diplo is a father of three! That’s right, in honor of Mother’s Day, the DJ decided to share the exciting news that model and former Miss Universe contestant Jevon King had given birth to his third son, and fans couldn’t be more excited for him!

“So I had an entire a** baby during quarantine. I was hesitant to post him because not only does he already had a better haircut than me… But also because I haven’t met him yet since we are separated by a million miles and closed borders,” the “Welcome to the Party” crooner wrote alongside an adorable video of the newborn. “His name is Pace, he and his mommy are super healthy and happy and I’m going to meet them as soon as we turn a corner on this world shutdown.”

Awww! Jevon announced the birth of her son back in March, but until now, she had kept the identity of his father a secret.

For those who missed it, Diplo actually already had two kids — sons Lazer, 5, and Lockett, 9 — which he shares with his ex-girlfriend Kathryn Lockhart.

The music producer also celebrated Mother’s Day by honoring Kathryn, Jevon and his own mom in a super sweet post.

“Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it — the three strongest mothers in the world,” he wrote. “I’m still a work in progress but you have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all ’til the moon and back.”

How cute is that? Jevon shared a snap of Pace in honor of the holiday too, captioning it, “To my son, As your mother I promise to love you, protect you, guide you, teach you, inspire you, provide for you and most importantly pray for you. Love, Your Mom.”

Congrats to the new parents!

