Please find us a husband like Joe Jonas one day — thanks! The Jonas Brothers member just revealed his adorable plans for his upcoming one-year anniversary with his wife, Sophie Turner, and our hearts are seriously bursting!

For those who forgot, the two stars tied the knot during a surprise wedding in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. And to celebrate being married for one year, the singer wants to recreate their magical day!

“I think we would have gone back to Vegas,” he explained during an interview with James Corden on Monday, April 27, after the talk show host asked him what he and the Game of Thrones star would’ve done to celebrate the big day if it wasn’t for the coronavirus quarantine. He then added, “If you can keep a secret, I would say I might try and recreate Vegas in our home.”

How cute is that?! As fans know, the couple first started dating back in October 2016 after they were introduced by their mutual friend Hailee Steinfeld. They announced that they were engaged one year later, when Joe posted a simple shot of Sophie’s hand rocking a gorgeous diamond ring to Instagram, which he captioned, “She said yes.”

Then, news hit the web that the 30-year-old and the blonde beauty were expecting their first child together on February 12, 2020. Sources also told Just Jared at the time, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

One month later, the pair was reportedly spotted shopping for boy clothes, so some fans are convinced that they’re expecting a boy!

“Sophie and Joe picked up several boy toys such as action figures, boy pilot and NASA costumes and Sophie was saying how cute everything was,” an onlooker told E! News. “It seemed like they were only interested in male items.”

Everyone’s striving to find a love like theirs, TBH.

