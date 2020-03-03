From the sound of it, Sophie Turner wasn’t always a Jonas Brothers fan! The 24-year-old actress recently revealed that before she was married to Joe Jonas, her group of friends actually “hated” her husband’s boyband.

“My friends and I were not Jonas Brothers fans. We liked [English rock band] Busted. They had a hit called “Year 3000,” it was amazing. We were huge fans,” she explained in an interview with Elle UK. “Then the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive, and Busted broke up. It was all the Jonas Brothers’ fault. So we hated them.”

The former Game of Thrones star also dished on how her hatred of the band caused her to have preconceived notions about Joe before she met him for the first time. Sophie revealed that they had their first meeting at a pub in the UK while the Jonas Brothers were on tour.

“I expected him to show up with security and everything. I thought he would be such a d**k,” she admitted. “The best thing was that he didn’t bring security… I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, and hours and hours. And I wasn’t bored. It wasn’t contrived, it wasn’t small talk — it was just so easy. Soon, we were inseparable. And then I went on tour with him.”

Even though they instantly hit it off and were engaged just before their one year anniversary, Sophie confessed that sometimes she felt like he was too good for her.

“I still feel like that. He’s so handsome, he’s so talented, he’s so funny, he’s so charismatic,” she said. “How am I with him? So… I don’t know. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”

As fans know, the pair officially tied the knot in the south of France in July 2019, just a few months after they hosed a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In February 2020, Us Weekly confirmed that Joe and Sophie were expecting their first child together.

Sources also told Just Jared, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

