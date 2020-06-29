Get ready, you guys, because Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are set to star in a brand new movie together! Yep, they were just cast in Quibi’s upcoming The Princess Bride remake, and we’ve got all the exciting deets.

According to New York Post, the new flick was shot entirely at home, with each cast member filming their segment on their phones. And get this, you guys — the Jonas Brothers singer and the Game of Thrones actress will swap gender roles for the upcoming flick, with Joe starring as Princess Buttercup and Sophie playing Westley.

That’s not all, just wait until you hear the rest of the star-studded cast! Besides Joe and Sophie, Common, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Chris Pine, Annabelle Wallis, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, Zazie Beetz and tons more are set to star in the reboot.

“The actors will trade off roles throughout scenes, each paying homage to The Princess Bride in their own unique way,” the outlet reports.

Wow, how epic is that?! So when can you watch it? Well, beginning June 29, Quibi will release chapters of the movie every day for two weeks, and we can’t wait!

As fans know, the original movie followed a guy named Westley as he tried to find and save his one true love — Princess Buttercup — after she is kidnapped. They both had to battle the evils of the mythical kingdom of Florin to be reunited with each other. With sword fights and monsters, the movie was definitely a roller coaster of a ride, and we are so excited to see how they remade it, all from the comfort of their own homes!

