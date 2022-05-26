And another Jonas brother has become a Jonas father! Nick Jonas announced the birth of his child with wife Priyanka Chopra on January 23, 2022. Since then, he’s only spoken out a handful of times on his journey into fatherhood.

The couple, who have been married for three years, announced the arrival of their daughter via surrogate on Instagram. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for your privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” read the statement on the actor and singer’s respective Instagram pages.

The pair was relatively quiet about their daughter, named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, up until May 2022. Nick gushed about his wife on Instagram on Mother’s Day, saying: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.”He continued, “Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.” Aww!

The post began with an explanation of their birthing experience. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” both of their Instagram captions said.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a bada–. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Since their Mother’s Day post, Nick has started to slowly open up about becoming a parent during an appearance on Today. “Life is beautiful,” he said.

He added: “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed that she’s back home.” He also shared that fatherhood “has changed everything! For the better, of course!” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May. We love to hear it, Nick!

