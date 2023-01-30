Talk about a major glow up! The Jonas Brothers have come so far from their New Jersey beginnings. Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas recounted their early days of fame in the 2019 documentary Chasing Happiness, and even reflected on their October 2013 split which rocked the music world.

“To call it creative differences is almost too simple,” Nick recalled of their breakup during an interview with CBS’ Sunday Morning in June 2019. “And I think a lot of people lost the appetite for what we were putting into the world. So, you know, we were putting up shows that weren’t selling. We were making music that I don’t think we were all super proud of, and it wasn’t connected.”

But when they were together, they were taking their careers to new heights. Between the Camp Rock franchise and their Jonas TV show, the boys were the talk of Hollywood for a few years. Then, they parted ways and went solo. While Nick and Joe dropped multiple records apart from the group, Kevin starred on the reality show Married to Jonas alongside his wife, Danielle Jonas.

Despite all the ups and downs, the boys got back together in 2019 and started making music again. Now, with a Las Vegas residency, more records under their belt and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Jonas Brothers are back on top.

“We all have families and live in different places,” Nick told People in June 2022 of the group. “We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.”

Joe added, “Over the years, you start to take advantage of the [sibling] relationship because it’s a safe space. You feel like you can say anything, and that can be damaging.”

During the same interview, the boys reflected on their six-year separation. “It allowed us to understand who we were as people,” Kevin noted at the time, revealing that they’re back and stronger than ever.

As for what’s next? More music of course!

Scroll through our gallery to see how the Jonas Brothers have changed over the years.

