Jonas Brothers? More like the Jonas Wives! Since Kevin, Nick and Joe‘s rise to fame from Disney Channel heartthrobs to successful musicians, they have dated multiple famous women and celebrities in the spotlight. However, all three JoBros are now married bros! Keep reading for each of the brothers’ relationship histories, their mega famous wives and how they proposed to Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner, respectively.

How Did the Jonas Brothers Propose to Their Wives?

ICYMI, Kevin was the first to get married in 2009 to Danielle, and they have since had two daughters together. Next up was Nick, who married Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in 2018 – the couple now share a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. One year later, Joe married Games of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and the pair also share two daughters together. We love girl dads!

In a January 2023 interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, Joe, Kevin and Nick each shared their sweet and candid stories about how they asked their now-wives to spend the rest of their lives with them.

“I was probably more nervous to ask her dad then I was to ask her,” Joe revealed. “It just all mumbles up,” he said of the actual proposal. “You throw [it] out there and hope that her response is good, and you look back on it, and you’re like, ‘What did I say?’ Luckily it went well.”

As for Kevin, the eldest Jonas brother had some technical difficulties when it came to popping the question. “I couldn’t get the ring out of my pocket in my jacket,” Kevin admitted. “Literally could not get it out of my jacket. It was really bad.”

For Nick, it took some liquid courage in order to get through his proposal to Priyanka.

“I wanted to propose like, the day after her birthday, [her] birthday was on the 18th, I proposed on the 19th, but I just did it at basically midnight to make it two separate days,” Nick revealed. “At that point, we’d had a had a bottle of wine, so I was a little loose and I was feeling good.” Cute!

While the JoBros have found their JoWives now, most of them have had pretty juicy dating histories prior to marriage. Scroll through the gallery below to see Nick, Joe and Kevin’s relationship histories.

