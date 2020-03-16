‘One Tree Hill’ Fans Are Convinced Chad Michael Murray Teased An Upcoming Reboot

Brace yourselves guys, because there might be a One Tree Hill reboot on the way. Although nothing has been confirmed just yet, star of the iconic teen series Chad Michael Murray recently posted a major teaser on Instagram and, naturally, fans are totally freaking out!

“Working on a little somethin’ somethin’,” the 38-year-old captioned a snap of his character, Lucas Scott’s Tree Hill High basketball jersey.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo and hoped that this meant OTH might be coming back to the CW sometime soon.

“Reboot??” one fan commented. Another added, “If it’s some kind of reunion/reboot I’m going to lose it.”

A third wrote, “Excited. Fans need OTH reunion show.”

Chad didn’t respond to any fan questions, but this isn’t the only One Tree Hill related snap he posted on social media lately. For those who missed it, on February 25, the former Riverdale star also posted a pic of himself alongside, who costar Hilarie Burton Morgan called “The OGs of Tree Hill High.” From the look of it, Chad and Hilarie teamed up with James Lafferty, Antwon Tanner, Lee Norris, Brett Claywell, Colin Fickes and more for a charity event.

One Tree Hill aired for nine seasons from 2003-2012. The drama series followed the relationship between two half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott, throughout their high school years and into adulthood. After the show ended, it became the fourth-longest running series in the CW’s history. Fans have hoped for the stars to return to Tree Hill High ever since the last episode aired, and these epic cast reunions have most definitely sparked some major rumors about the show returning throughout its fanbase.

Only time will tell if these longtime friends and former costars will get together and film something special for all their loyal viewers.

