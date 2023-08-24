If you grew up watching early 2000s TV, then you know the classics: Dawson’s Creek, One Tree Hill and Gilmore Girls, among others. And you probably remember one face that appeared in almost all of them: Chad Michael Murray. So, what is the early 2000s heartthrob up to now? Keep reading to see what Chad has been doing since his early fame.

Who Is Chad Michael Murray?

ICYMI, Chad played Lucas Scott in One Tree Hill, Tristan DuGray in Gilmore Girls and Charlie Todd in Dawson’s Creek. That’s not even to mention the movie masterpieces that Cinderella Story and Freaky Friday — he played Austin Ames and Jake, respectively.

“A lot of these people grew with me and now there’s a whole new generation out there of 11-to-12-year-old girls and boys that are watching it [One Tree Hill] for the first time on Netflix and it’s just crazy how much it touches people” Chad told Bustle in 2016.

About his OTH role, he added, “It’s such an honor and it was such a great part of my life,” before theorizing what he thinks his character would be up to now.

“I think he has two or three kids by now and is happily married. His oldest would probably be six or seven years old by now, so they’re probably starting on their own Tree Hill journey,” the Cinderella Story actor told Bustle. “I think that’s what’s really cool, to think of the next generation growing up and going through some of the issues that are so universal.”

What Is Chad Michael Murray Up to Now?

Chad is still going strong in Hollywood! Since his skyrocket to fame, he’s nabbed some roles including shows like Riverdale, Marvel’s Agent Carter and Chosen. He also briefly reprised his role as Tristan DuGray in Gilmore Girls: The Revival in 2016.

He’s also starred in a few films, including Colors of Love, Sullivan’s Crossing, Left Behind, The Beach House, and several Christmas romance flicks like Christmas Cupid, Love in Winterland, Write Before Christmas, Too Close for Christmas and Angel Falls Christmas.

Chad briefly married his One Tree Hill costar Sophia Bush in 2005, but the pair were divorced by 2006. He’s been married to actress Sarah Roemer since 2015, and they share three daughters together.

