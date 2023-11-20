Warning: spoilers ahead. There will be no leftovers, thanks to John Carver. ICYMI, the horror film Thanksgiving starring Addison Rae and Milo Manheim premiered in theatres on Friday, November 17, and includes a killer that is set to be a legendary one in the slasher movie genre.

Keep reading for who the killer is in Thanksgiving.

What Is ‘Thanksgiving About?

The movie is based on a fake trailer that Thanksgiving director Eli Roth made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino film Grindhouse.

“We wanted to get it right,” Eli told the New York Times on what took so long to create the film. “We couldn’t crack the story. The fun thing about doing a fake trailer is that you get to do the best parts of the movie and nothing has to make sense.”

It seems like he cracked the story eventually, as the plot of Thanksgiving follows a slasher who comes to a small Massachusetts town named Plymouth, which is where the first Thanksgiving was actually held back in the 1600s. The killer, who is intent on creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s residents, starts his manhunt just one year after a deadly Black Friday department store riot.

On top of that, he goes by the name “John Carver” — a fitting name for someone creating a human carving board — and also one that has some historical ties to the IRL town.

“The original governor of New Plymouth Colony was named John Carver,” Eli told the New York Times. “When history throws you a softball like that, how do you not knock it out of the park? You need an iconic pilgrim killer and the governor was named John Carver? It just sounded like a great slasher movie villain.

Who Is the ‘Thanksgiving’ Killer?

After a series of Thanksgiving-themed murders take place, the killer is revealed to be Sheriff Eric Newlon (played by Patrick Dempsey), who details how he wanted to punish the people he thought was responsible for getting his friends killed during the Black Friday riot.

However, he is (seemingly) killed by Jessica (played by Nell Verlaque) after she sets the serial killer on fire.

Who Died In ‘Thanksgiving’?

As for the final count, the deaths in Thanksgiving include Amanda Collins (played by Gina Gershon), Manny (Tim Dillon), Lizzie (Amanda Barker), Lonnie (Mika Amonsen), Amy (Shailyn Griffin), Yulia (Jenna Warren), Kathleen Wright (Karen Cliche), Evan (Tomaso Sanelli) and Eric Newlon/John Carver.

