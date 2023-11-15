We guess the cast of Thanksgiving took the horror movie title seriously, because they *served* looks at the red carpet premiere on Tuesday, November 14. From Milo Manheim to Addison Rae, keep reading to see photos of the cast.

ICYMI, Addison and Milo star in Eli Roth‘s Thanksgiving movie, which premieres in theatres on November 17. The film follows a slasher who comes to a small Massachusetts town with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the townspeople.

The movie is based on a fake trailer that director Eli made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino film Grindhouse. Following the casting announcement in March 2023, both Milo and Addison posted their excitement via social media.

“There will be no leftovers,” Milo captioned his Instagram post. Addison, for her part, captioned her social media announcement, writing, “Let’s eat.”

The film will serve as Addison’s second movie, following her role in 2021 Netflix romantic comedy He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 classic She’s All That.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the TikTok star revealed she wants to focus on her acting career more than anything else.

“A big thing I’ve learned through experience is that saying no is so much more powerful than saying yes,” Addison explained. “That’s been a struggle for me, because I’m a big ‘yes’ girl. Going forward, I want to learn how to prioritize things. Obviously I love to sing, I love to dance, but there’s a time for each of those in its respective place. Right now, I do want to focus on acting.”

Milo’s Thanksgiving role comes amid the actor’s major year. Not only was he cast in the horror film, but he also starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Prom Pact and Paramount+ series School Spirits. When it comes to his role as the dead football player, the Los Angeles native gushed over his role.

“Wally is probably the coolest character I’ve ever played,” he told J-14 exclusively ahead of the School Spirits premiere. “He doesn’t take life or death too seriously. He’s like a puppy dog. And it was very easy to play him and I was super excited to go into work every day because he’s just such a happy guy.”

Click through our gallery below to see all of the photos from the Thanksgiving premiere.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.