Gobble, gobble? Addison Rae is set to star in Eli Roth’s horror movie Thanksgiving — and details are few and far between! Keep reading to ~eat up~ everything we know about the thriller film starring the TikTok star.

What Is Addison Rae’s ‘Thanksgiving’ Movie About?

The plot of Thanksgiving has been pretty much kept under wraps, however Hollywood Reporter reported it involves “a slasher who comes to a small Massachusetts town with the intention of creating a Thanksgiving carving board out of the town’s inhabitants,” per sources. Details regarding Addison’s character are also unclear.

When Does ‘Thanksgiving’ Come Out?

Thanksgiving is based on a fake trailer that director Eli Roth made 16 years ago for the Quentin Tarantino film Grindhouse. Production begins in March in Toronto.

Addison posted the casting announcement via Instagram, along with the caption: “Let’s eat,” alongside turkey, silverware, blood drop and knife emojis.

What Movies Are Addison Rae In?

The film will serve as Addison’s second movie, following her role in 2021 Netflix romantic comedy He’s All That, a gender-swapped remake of the 1999 classic She’s All That.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the TikTok star revealed she wants to focus on her acting career more than anything else.

“A big thing I’ve learned through experience is that saying no is so much more powerful than saying yes,” Addison explained. “That’s been a struggle for me, because I’m a big ‘yes’ girl. Going forward, I want to learn how to prioritize things. Obviously I love to sing, I love to dance, but there’s a time for each of those in its respective place. Right now, I do want to focus on acting.”

The Netflix actress also spoke about the criticism she receives online, due to her trajectory from social media to acting — with some calling it an unfair advantage.

“People have a lot to say about ‘Did she work for it, does she deserve it, does she even like to act?’” she recalled. “That was the most difficult part for me to comprehend, because I do love acting and I’ve done it my entire life, but people don’t know that. In a way, I am trying to prove myself. Like, ‘Hey, I do love this; this is a passion of mine.’ And that’s very hard.”

