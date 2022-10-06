Addison Rae turned heads when she started posting Instagram photos of herself kissing a certain red-headed music producer named Omer Fedi in July 2021. Since then, the two have posted photos of one another and attended multiple red carpets (where there was a lot more kissing). So, are the two still going strong? Keep reading to uncover the status of their relationship!

Are Addison Rae and Omer Fedi Still Together?

Confirmed: Addison and Omer are still going strong! In fact, Omer shared multiple photos of his girlfriend on his Instagram Story on her birthday, October 6, 2022. In a series of pics, he wrote: “Babbyyyyyyy Happppy Birthday, my love. To the person I can’t be without for not even one second, the funniest person I know. You have the most beautiful smile in the world baby! And I’ll make sure you gonna keep smiling and laughing every day.”

He continued, “I’ll always, always be right by you following u all around the world making sure you’re safe and happy. I love you. You taught me that nothin is more important than being happy and sharing nothing but love and happiness with everyone. To my best friend, my lady, the love of my life! I love you so much. Happy birthday.”

… We think it’s safe to say they are very much still together and very much still in love!

When Did Addison Rae and Omer Fedi Get Together?

Addison first showed off her musician boyfriend in July 2021, sharing an Instagram story of the couple kissing. The pair made their red carpet debut in February 2022 at the Grammy’s and let’s just say they looked very much in love!

Additionally, Addison tweeted “I love being in love,” in November 2021. Too Cute!

Prior to her public relationship, the He’s All That actress revealed her affinity for relationships and being a hopeless romantic during SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up in April 2021.

“Right now is my time to focus on me and I’ve kind of really just taken control of that and realize that, you know, you can only get presented opportunities for so long and then they kind of go away. And when you’re in a relationship, especially like a romantic one, I’m very guilty of, you know, putting a lot into that and loving that,” Addison explained. “I think my entire life I’ve kind of always looked up to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, if you will.”

