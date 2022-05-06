Addison Rae and Omer Fedi are definitely not afraid of a little PDA. The two literally made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 Grammys while smooching almost the entire time!

Addison and Omer sparked relationship rumors back in July 2021, after the He’s All That actress posted an Instagram story of their shadowy figures while kissing. Fans immediately figured out it was the musician, following Omer’s many flirty comments on Addison’s Instagram posts. Prior to her relationship with Omer, she was tied up in a romance with TikTok star Bryce Hall. They called it quits in March 2021, after a drama-filled relationship that confused almost the entire internet. Shortly after, she was linked to rapper Jack Harlow.

A source told Us Weekly in August 2021 that Omer and Addison “are super into each other” and revealed that they’ve actually “been together for four months.” The insider also revealed that “she’s very into him,” and that “she thinks he’s so cool and loves his music.”

The TikTok star opened up about her thoughts on love in April 2021 during an interview on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. “I think my entire life I’ve kind of always looked up to love. I’m a hopeless romantic, if you will. But I do know that maybe now’s my time to be hopelessly in love with myself and that’s kind of what I’ve been trying to do, which has been an interesting thing,” she revealed. “‘Cause like, I mean, I do love a good relationship. I think they’re always inspiring and fun. And of course, you know, my past relationship has even inspired some of my music.”

She added that she’s related some of the emotions and scenarios from her past relationships into her music, stating, “So it’s kind of cool just to relate feelings and emotions and not necessarily the person or exact scenarios, but just being able to relate the feeling of love and being able to have experienced that is really good, especially for writing.”

Scroll through our gallery to look back at Addison and Omer’s most romantic kissing photos.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.