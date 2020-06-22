YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain has taken to Twitter and set the record straight. That’s right, the 19-year-old apologized after fans accused her of posting an “insensitive” photo on Instagram.

“It’s come to my attention that some thought I was posing in an insensitive way in my recent Instagram post. That was NOT my intention at all and I’m so sorry to those who were hurt by it. I love and appreciate you all so much,” she wrote on Sunday, June 21.

For those who missed it, the since-deleted photo that she referred to was screenshotted and reposted to the Instagram account TikTok Room. It showed the internet star seemingly pulling back her eyes, and some accused her of “mocking” people of Asian descent. She was also called out in a now-viral TikTok video.

“As an Asian person… This photo makes me really uncomfortable and just doesn’t sit right with me,” one person commented on Emma’s photo, according to a screenshot.

But that’s not all! Hours later, the influencer also addressed blackface accusations after another photo of her started circulating online.

“There is a screenshot circling from one of my videos a few years ago where I used a foundation shade that wasn’t my proper color,” Emma explained in a statement posted to Twitter. “I want to give some context, this was in a video where I was giving myself a makeover using dollar store products. I grabbed the wrong shade by accident [and] didn’t realize the shade was incorrect until I was already putting it on.”

“I got comments on the video explaining how this was insensitive and hurtful, [and] I took the video down a few years ago,” she added. “After this happened I took steps to educate myself.”

Emma concluded her statement with, “I would never EVER do something intentionally to disrespect anyone. I am learning and growing every day, and I TRULY apologize.”

