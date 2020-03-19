Sorry YouTube fans, but it looks like Jason Nash isn’t much of a prank master. The “Vlog Squad” member just attempted to play a practical joke on TikTok sensation Addison Rae, but it went horribly wrong!

On March 17, David Dobrik took to YouTube and uploaded a brand new video for fans that gave a behind-the-scenes look at how he creates his iconic vlogs. One of the never-before-seen clips included a hilarious prank that the social media stars planned to pull on the influencer, which quickly became an epic fail. About half way through David’s five-minute video fans watched as Jason approached Addison, who was laying in bed on her laptop, with what looked like a can of men’s spray-on deodorant in his hand.

“Hey Addison, welcome to prank central!” the internet star yelled before spraying the deodorant. But instead of it going in her general direction, the can’s contents went straight into Jason’s face and mouth.

Naturally, everyone watching this go down started hysterically laughing, even David, who seemed to be behind the camera.

“F**k!” Jason said when the plan went wrong. He added, “Oh my god! Ah, it was in my mouth! I’ll get you next time — I got her good!”

At first, Addison looked terrified at what was about to happen, but when the joke went south she obviously started cracking up. Even though it didn’t work this time, we recommend keeping an eye out, because another prank might be coming her way soon.

For those who don’t know, Addison first rose to fame after she posted videos of herself on the video-streaming app TikTok. Now, she’s got over 25.5 million subscribers on the app, as well as 8 million followers on Instagram. She’s also a member of the influencer group called the “Hype House” — a squad of 19 social media stars, who have been taking the internet by storm lately.

