Some celebrities just have that “It” factor, which is that thing, that aura, of a star that separates them from the rest. We’ve made lists of “It Girls” and “It Boys,” listing celebs that are influential in some type of way, whether it be fashion, beauty, music and more. Now, we’ve made our very own list of young Hollywood’s “It Couples” — relationships that are just too pure, or too powerful, for their own good.

We know which celebrity couple you thought of immediately: Zendaya and Tom Holland. Probably the biggest actor and actress in Hollywood right now, the young stars pretty much grew up together in the spotlight: first as friends, then Spider-Man costars and now, as lovers. It’s a classic Hollywood love story.

Zendaya and Tom first met in 2016 while filming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which stars Tom as the titular role and Zendaya as his love interest, MJ. As they were involved in the franchise’s two follow-up films, the pair have always stirred up romance rumors for being close “friends” on and off set. However, it wasn’t until the press tour for 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, when Tomdaya (Tom + Zendaya) became official.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Spider-Man: No Way Home event in London on December 5, 2021. Not long after, Zendaya shared a throwback photo of Tom dressed as Spider-Man alongside a caption that read, “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.”

On top of that, the English actor and Disney Channel alum have been spotted out on romantic dates multiple times holding hands, kissing and just being overall cuties.

Zendaya posted a sweet birthday photo of the two snuggled up per Instagram on June 1, 2022. “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3” she captioned the post. Later that month, she posted photos from her Vogue Italia shoot, which Tom commented heart eyes under. Cute!

Please, we love them so much, how could they not be *the* “It Couple”?! Scroll through the gallery below for a list of other power couples that just have that “It” factor to them.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.