Finding love online! After much speculation, Emma Chamberlain and Role Model — real name Tucker Pillsbury — are in the “hard launch” phase of their relationship.

“I know that people are going to be like, ‘Emma, you’re a f–king hypocrite,’ because I always said this is something I will never do,” the YouTube star revealed during her GQ Hype interview alongside her boyfriend, released on Valentine’s Day in 2023. “There’s parts of our relationship that are going to be private forever, and those things we keep sacred. But I don’t think we need to be secret anymore. It’s just like, I’m over that s–t.”

Now that the pair is going public, keep reading for everything to know about Emma and Tucker’s romance.

How Did Emma Chamberlain and Role Model Meet?

How to most modern love stories star? With social media, of course!

“I feel like I’m good at reading people through a screen,” the musician told GQ Hype, recalling the first time he watched a video of Emma on TikTok. From that point on, they texted for months starting in March 2020 before meeting in person for the first time, a moment that went so wrong.

“I psyched myself out, because [we’d] been talking for so long. Like, what if I disappoint him? What if he doesn’t like me in person? What if I’m cringe? What if I’m weird? What if I’m ugly? What if I smell?” Emma recalled. Tucker added, “I thought we were never going to talk again. I almost cried on the way home. In my head, I was just like, ‘I f–ked that up. We’re done, I got to move on.’”

Then, they fell in love.

How Long Have Emma Chamberlain and Role Model Been Together?

In August 2020, Emma first hinted at her relationship with Tucker. Fans were quick to speculate who the lucky guy was. Then, she started making an appearance at his concerts.

“I really was never picturing myself truly being in love,” Tucker explained to GQ Hype of their whirlwind romance. “I never thought that you could have someone that you feel like is your best friend and you want to sleep with them. … That’s what clicked. It’s like having a best friend that you can make out with.”

Tucker went on to say that Emma has formed a “beautiful” relationship with his friends, noting “It’s like everything I wanted.”

Keeping Things Private

Even though they’re officially a “hard launched” couple, there are definitely boundaries the pair intents to keep.

“We have a very just unproblematic, safe, private — when we want to be private — relationship,” Tucker explained. “We’re never going to be posting photos and selfies of us on a beach in Cabo.

