Emma Chamberlain is a certified it-girl, but who is her certified it-boy? Meet her rumored musician boyfriend, Role Model a.k.a. Tucker Pillsbury.

The YouTuber stirred romance rumors with Tucker in August 2020 and has since been seen with him on many occasions, including in his music video for “NeverLetYouGo” and the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party! This was quite the shock for a lot of Emma fans due to her comments on public relationships in the past.

“[I don’t show] very personal details of my life that are rapidly changing,” she told W Magazine in June 2019. “For example, I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious,” she said.

“I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship, ever. And this is not coming from experience in any way; this is coming from morals. I’m speaking from what would feel right. Breakups alone are absolutely the most f–king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring, and it’s gross.”

Since then, fans are dying to know more about the man that captured their favorite YouTuber’s heart. Tucker has been on the music scene since 2017, with his debut EP Arizona in the Summer and put out his first album called Rx on April 8, 2022. He’s also released a handful of singles, including “blind” which many fans thought to be about Emma. “I think I’m going blind, I hope it doesn’t change,” he sings. “‘Cause I’ve never seen something quite like you.” So cute!

