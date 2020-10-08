Ever since LaurDIY introduced her new boyfriend, Jeremy Lewis, to the world, fans have been obsessed with their relationship! The YouTube star — whose real name is Lauren Riihimaki — first revealed that she was dating a new man in a video from March 2019. At the time, she didn’t address him by name, but now, the two are couple goals!

“I think I’m going to keep [my relationship and YouTube] separate,” LaurDIY told J-14 exclusively in 2019. “I just think your privacy is so different — an Instagram photo versus a YouTube video. It’s a totally different type of interaction of just a still moment that you’re choosing to share, versus, you know, 50 minutes of content that people can choose to interpret in potentially a wrong way. And so I just learned so much with my last relationship and I just really, really value my privacy now so I think, you know, less is more for this relationship.”

She also opened up about their relationship in a vlog.

“I won’t be vlogging the relationship and vlogging our time together and our travels together and doing boyfriend tags or different boyfriend-related videos on YouTube. I’ve just decided that being in a relationship and finding love is something that I take so seriously. I would never want outside opinions to jeopardize that because it’s something that I do really want,” she explained at the time. “I’m just so happy right now and I just feel like I have a whole new energy about life. My vibes are different. My aura is probably a new color or something, so I just wanted to let you guys know that yes, I’m dating someone, yes, I am so, so, so, so, so happy, and yes, he treats me so, so, so, so incredibly well.”

Since then, they’ve gotten more public with their love and posted some seriously cute snaps on social media together. They even teamed up for a new podcast together called “Wild Til 9” and spill some serious tea on their relationship every week. To celebrate their swoon-worthy love J-14 decided to breakdown everything you need to know about LaurDIY and Jeremy’s relationship. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

