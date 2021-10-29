Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to four citations of harassment following allegations that he “struck” Gigi Hadid‘s mom, Yolanda Hadid, J-14 can confirm.

According to court documents obtained by J-14, the 28-year-old singer was sentenced to 360 days probation (90 for each charge) after being issued four citations of summary harassment. He was also ordered to stay away from Yolanda, 57, pay court fees and take anger management classes. Bucks County District Attorney Officials said probation could be dropped once he finishes the terms.

This news comes just one day after Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, October 28, that Zayn and Gigi had split. A source told the publication: “Zayn and Gigi have silently separated.”

“They’d been having problems for a while and tried to figure them out, but it just wasn’t working,” the insider added, noting that the former One Direction member, 28, “continues to be very much involved in Khai’s life.”

A separate source told Us that the pair “have been broken up for almost five months now.”

Hours before their split news, reports surfaced in which Yolanda alleged that Zayn “struck” her during an apparent previous altercation. In a statement to TMZ, Zayn “adamantly” denied the claims. “For the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” the statement read in part.

Gigi addressed the allegations in her own statement.

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai,” a spokesperson told E! News on Thursday. “She asks for privacy during this time.”

Zayn, for his part, also appeared to speak about the incident in the lengthy social media post.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” the “Pillowtalk” singer shared on Twitter. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Zayn continued, “This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now, there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

The split also comes a little over a year after Gigi and Zayn welcomed their daughter, Khai, in September 2020 — months after getting back together in January of that year. News of their relationship first went public in 2015, and the duo split twice before reconciling in 2020.

“For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have similar interests outside of work, and that is really important,” Gigi told ES Magazine in 2016. “We cook a lot together and do art together, and we’re really each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from each other.”

After becoming parents, Gigi and Zayn made the decision to raise their daughter in rural Pennsylvania, near her family’s home. “The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that’s really important to Zayn and me,” the model told Vogue in February 2021 of their farm. “I think that just giving your child the opportunity to explore different interests is such a beautiful thing.”

Prior to their split — and the alleged altercation between Zayn and Yolanda — Gigi offered insight into how the British singer gets along with her family.

“At first he was like, ‘How do I get a word in edgewise?’ But now he is very comfortable. He speaks his mind,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in June 2021. “When he’s in the middle of a family thing and everyone’s like, ‘Zayn, whose side are you on?’ he’s charming.”

Reps for Zayn, Gigi and Yolanda did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.