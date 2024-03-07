Watch out for your ears, Jake Paul.

The former Vine star is in preparation to fight Mike Tyson, a.k.a. one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, for a Netflix livestream special. Yup, you read that right. Available to watch for all Netflix subscribers, the fight is scheduled to take place on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

The live-streamed event is being produced in a partnership between Netflix and Paul’s Nakisa Bidarian’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP).

Known as “the Baddest Man on the Planet,” Tyson was an active boxer from 1985 to 2005. You might recall his infamous boxing incident while fighting Evander Holyfield in 1997, in which he bit off a part of his competitor’s ear off.

Paul is not a rookie in the boxing ring by any means, as he’s racked up a pro record of 9 wins, 1 loss and 6 knockouts since his debut in January 2020. As for Tyson, the former boxer has a pro record of 50 wins, 6 losses, with 44 knockouts.

This isn’t the first time the pair appeared on a boxing card together, as one of Paul’s first professional fights was for a co-main event in 2020, where Tyson fought against Roy Jones Jr., which was Tyson’s first boxing match since 2006.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul said in a statement, via Deadline. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

“My sights are set on becoming a world champion, and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time. This will be the fight of a lifetime.”

As for Tyson, the former heavyweight champion said he’s “looking forward” to stepping into the ring with the former YouTuber.

“He’s grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a ‘kid’ can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT,” he stated. “It’s a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him off on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.