From the craziest red carpet moments to the most swoon-worthy Instagram posts, it’s safe to say 2019 was full of amazing celebrity content. But as Hollywood stars know, sometimes the highest highs come with the lowest lows, which sometimes includes getting arrested or going to jail.

As 2019 comes to an end, J-14 decided to look back at all the actors and YouTube stars who had run-ins with the law over the past year. Between Cameron Dallas‘ assault charge and Austin Jones‘ 10 year prison sentence, there have definitely been some super low moments for these celebrities involving legal action. Let’s not forget when Fuller House star Lori Loughlin found herself involved in the now infamous college admissions scandal.

These were just a few of the celebrity arrests that made headlines in 2019. Scroll through our gallery to check out the complete list of Hollywood stars arrested this past year.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.