Is there trouble in paradise? Fans of Jacob Elordi are convinced that the actor and Olivia Jade have called it quits once again. The pair were first linked in December 2021, but have since had quite the tumultuous relationship.

After three years of dating on-and-off, keep reading to find out if the two are still together.

Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Break-Up?

It’s unclear where their relationship stands. Jacob and Olivia have been trending on both X and TikTok in January 2024, after rumors started to spread that the two are no longer together. The reason? Fans were quick to point out that the YouTuber doesn’t follow the Saltburn star on Instagram and vice versa.

The two have yet to confirm if they’ve split, however, it’s important to note that Jacob doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram and it’s possible that Olivia hadn’t followed him from the start.

When Did Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Start Dating?

Jacob and Olivia have kept their relationship pretty private. The pair were first photographed grabbing coffee together in December 2021, via Daily Mail. That same month, an insider told US Weekly that the stars “enjoy hanging out together” and “have been on some dates,” but are trying to “keep it casual.”

We wouldn’t get another Jacob and Olivia spotting till May 2022, with Us Weekly capturing the two visiting a dog park in Los Angeles. A few weeks later in May 2022, the same outlet would confirm that the actor and model were officially seeing each other.

In August 2022, just a few short months after they were reportedly dating, the couple called it quits! An Us Weekly source claimed that Jacob was “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.” A Life & Style insider made further claims that same day saying that the two were never officially dating.

They explained, “They were never official but have gotten close earlier this summer and enjoyed spending time together. Olivia’s having fun being single!”

However, the time-out wouldn’t last very long. In September 2022, the Daily Mail spotted Olivia and Jacob hanging out at another park.

Once again, this reunion wouldn’t last long. In February 2023, an insider confirmed to J-14 that the pair called it quits … again. The source explained, “They were going around in circles — with their fighting, breaking up, making up, getting back together and then then breaking up again. It was like something you see in high school.”

Jumping to May 2023, the former couple appeared to put their differences aside as they shared some subtle PDA, via Just Jared. It’s been quite the whirlwind, so it’s hard to tell where the two stand now.

