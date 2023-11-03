Cailee Spaeny absolutely transforms into Priscilla Presley in the highly-anticipated Priscilla movie, starring alongside Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis. So, who exactly is the actress playing the famous ’60s icon in the 2023 film?

Who Is Cailee Spaeny?

Born on July 24, 1998, Cailee is 25 years old (and a Leo!). The actress was born in Tennessee, but grew up in Springfield, Missouri, where she often performed with the Springfield Little Theatre group.

Her debut film role was in a 2016 short film titled Counting to 1000. From there, she went on to star in several major film roles such as Pacific Rim Uprising, alongside John Boyega and Scott Eastwood, Drew Goddard’s thriller Bad Times at the El Royale, along with On the Basis of Sex, Vice, The Craft: Legacy and Mare of Easttown alongside Kate Winslet.

Of course, her role in Priscilla is her biggest yet — and is directed by one of Cailee’s role models in film, Sofia Coppola.

“Growing up in southern Missouri in the church, I felt like no one had ever really seen or accepted the teen angst a girl can have, the sadness within young teenage girls,” Cailee said during an interview with InStyle in October 2023. “It wasn’t until I watched Sofia’s films that I was like, ‘Oh, someone has acknowledged that you can be a young, cute girl but also have real darkness and angst in you, and this longing for another life or love or whatever it is.’”

Are Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi Friends?

Cailee and Jacob struck up a sweet and supportive friendship when filming Priscilla, which they say is a story of “true love.”

“Cailee is incredibly sensitive and deep, somebody who feels everything and has seen lives well beyond her own, like Priscilla,” Jacob told InStyle. “It inspired a very real need for tenderness and care in me that felt not too dissimilar to the relationship we played in the film.”

The Priscilla actress shares similar sentiments to her costar.

“They have such a specific relationship,” Cailee said of the real-life Elvis and Priscilla. “There are definitely tumultuous times, but there was also great love there, and I don’t think I could have done those scenes if I didn’t trust him [Jacob] as a person and as an actor. But I did, absolutely.”

