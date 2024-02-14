Rest in peace to these relationships. We broke down all of the Young Hollywood celebrity couples you definitely forgot about — from Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson to Zendaya and Jacob Elordi.

Keep reading for a list of the most random celebrity couples you probably forgot about.

We’ll start with the Zendaya in the room — as she’s now happily with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland, many people forgot the shortlived rumored fling she had with another costar.

Rumors between the Euphoria costars started swirling in August 2019. At the time, they were photographed displaying some PDA, with Jacob kissing Zendaya on the head. The two were also spotted going on vacation together.

While the two never spoke publicly of their rumored romance, Jacob had nothing but kind words to say about Zendaya during a November 2019 interview with GQ Magazine.

“Zendaya is an amazing creative, you know? She’s super dope to work with. She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us,” he gushed. “We’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with.”

Another random celebrity pairing that went under the radar at the time, was Vanessa and Josh. The High School Musical alum and former Hunger Games actor starred in 2012’s Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, and seemingly started dating after meeting on set.

Josh awkwardly revealed that the two had a brief romance during a 2012 interview on TODAY in Australia.

After the interviewer asked how long the couple had been going out, the two actors exchanged surprised looks before Josh quickly said, “We’re not — we were at one point, that was a while ago … we’re really good friends now.”

Those aren’t the only random celebrity couples that might have taken you by surprise — there’s so many more, especially when it comes to those Disney Channel stars (we’re looking at you, Brenda Song and Joe Jonas). Scroll through our gallery to uncover the most random former celebrity couples you totally forgot about.

