Jacob Elordi is currently being investigated by Australian police, after allegedly assaulting a radio show host named Joshua Fox.

As first reported by Australia’s Daily Telegraph, the Euphoria actor was allegedly approached by the radio show producer of “The Kyle & Jackie O Show” at a hotel in Sydney, Australia, with Joshua recounting their interaction during the radio show on February 5, 2024.

According to Variety, Joshua asked Jacob “if he could have some of his bathwater for Jackie O for her birthday” while recording the actor — a reference to a viral scene in Jacob’s recent film, Saltburn.

The scene in question has Barry Keoghan‘s character slurping Jacob’s character’s bathwater — which later inspired a scented candle and sparked reactions from multiple other stars including Jacob himself while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2024.

After recording the interaction, Jacob asked Joshua if he would stop filming and delete the footage, which is where the situation allegedly escalated.

Joshua claimed he stopped recording their interaction, agreeing not to use the footage — but that’s when the actor “gets up in my face” and “demands I delete the footage,” Joshua recounted.

“I’m backed against this wall. He’s right in my face, and his two boys are now on either side of me,” he claimed. “It’s like a switch went off, and he’s becoming quite aggressive, and I’m feeling intimidated.”

“The way they’re surrounding me, I’m thinking something’s going to happen here. Someone’s going to jump me or something. So I say no, I’m not deleting that,” he continued. “I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now, and this is the only evidence. And then Jacob kind of just flips, and he kind of pushes me against the wall, and his hands are on my throat.”

The New South Wales Police are currently investigating the incident, per Variety.

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs,” a statement from NSW Police provided to Variety read. “Police were told about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Inquiries into the incident is continuing.”

Reps for Jacob did not immediately respond to J-14 request for comment.

