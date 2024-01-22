Euphoria is one of HBO’S most popular yet controversial shows to date. Despite a star-studded cast featuring Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney, the series has faced a lot of backlash with its audience. Many of the actors have also been vocal about their concerns for the future of the show, including Dominic Fike.

Keep reading to find out if Dominic will be returning as Elliot, a.k.a the guy who sang that one song for way too long, for season 3.

When is ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Coming Out?

We hope you have a lot of patience, because the hit series isn’t expected to return until 2025! During a press event on November 2, 2023, the CEO of HBO and Max, Casey Bloys, announced that this decision comes after the halt in production due to the writers strike, via Entertainment Weekly.

Is Dominic Fike Returning for Season 3 of ‘Euphoria’?

It doesn’t look to promising, according to Dominic. On January 22, 2024, the songwriter sat down with Variety while attending the Sundance Film Festival to talk about his experience playing Elliot. On the show, Elliot bonds with Rue, played by Zendaya, over their shared drug addiction.

Dominic explained that this role hit close to home as he too struggles with substance abuse. He shared, “I actually am a pretty big drug addict myself, believe it or not.”

When asked about his return to the series, he explained that rejoining the cast “would be dope,” but noted that he doesn’t “really talk to them anymore.”

What Has the Rest of the ‘Euphoria’ Cast Said About Season 3?

While Dominic has expressed hesitation for the upcoming season, your favorite toxic character, Nate Jacobs, has also thrown in some concern.

Jacob joked on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on January 18, 2024, that he hopes to “[film] soon, otherwise they’re going to have to Benjamin Button [him] or something.”

The Saltburn star also hypothesized about what the new season would look like. ICYDK, at the end of season 2, the characters were primarily in 11th or 12th grade. Jacob believes that the show should take a time jump. He explained to the talk show host that he’s assuming they’ll “have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”

Jacob isn’t the only cast member to think so, either! While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022, Zendaya shared that she’d also like to see the cast out of high school.

She elaborated, “I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be.”

