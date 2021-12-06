Are John B and Sarah Cameron back on in real life? Fans sure to think so! Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline have been sparking reconciliation rumors nearly a month after news of their split.

In November 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple — who celebrated their one-year anniversary in April 2021 — had split up after months of speculation surrounding their relationship status. People was first to report the news with a source telling the publication: “They were trying to work things out privately but broke up a couple of months ago.”

The pair rose to fame following the premiere of their Netflix series in April 2020 and confirmed their real-life romance in June of that year.

“It was just always work-oriented — really until the day we wrapped,” Chase told Us Weekly in February 2021 about their relationship. “It wasn’t until after that, until we started to kind of get into the lockdown where we were like, ‘Is there something here or am I crazy?’ That’s sort of where it bloomed from there. I think we were just so invested in the work.”

He added, “The biggest thing for me is being even more proud of her work now as her partner and watching her grow as an actress and watching her grow as a person through this.”

As production ramped up on season 2 — which premiered in July 2021 — the duo got candid about maintaining a balance between their work and home lives.

“Madelyn and I are very transparent about our relationship and we keep our personal stuff at home,” Chase explained to Fashion Week Daily in August 2021. “Obviously, we spent a lot of time together, so there’s definitely some that leaks through! And that’s totally fine. But it’s fun to create characters that are not ourselves, and then make different decisions than what we would probably normally make. So it’s fun; it’s a lot of fun to sort of dive into a different world.”

Once the second season of Outer Banks premiered, eagle-eyed fans started to question if Chase and Madelyn were together, especially after a video of the Knives Out 2 actress dancing with Ross Butler during Milan Fashion Week was shared via TMZ. While the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before told TMZ in October 2021 that he and Madelyn were “just friends,” news of her and Chase’s split broke.

Now, fans are convinced the two may have gotten back together. Why? Scroll through our gallery for a breakdown of all the hints!

