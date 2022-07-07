When H2O: Just Add Water series finale aired, it was the end of an era! The Australian TV show starred Cariba Heine, Claire Holt and Phoebe Tonkin — who played Rikki Chadwick, Emma Gilbert and Cleo Sertori, respectively — and ran for three seasons from 2006 to 2010.

The show followed the three teens as they find themselves stranded on a mysterious island. After experiencing a full moon while standing under the island’s dormant volcano, they transform into mermaids. Throughout the series, the trio works together to maintain their friendship and adjust to their new life with supernatural powers on and off land.

Years after the show came to an end, Claire and Phoebe reunited on screen for The Originals and have stayed friends ever since.

“Claire was, like, the first person obviously that I told [about landing the part of Hayley],” Phoebe told fans at an event in 2014 about her Originals role. “I was 15 years old when I met Claire; she was 16. We were both in the Gold Coast, which is a beach town in Sydney, for years. And then, when I moved to L.A., I actually stayed on Claire’s couch when I was auditioning. And she was like, ‘This is the local coffee place.’ She really showed me the ropes of Los Angeles.”

She added, “When I found out I was coming on Vampire Diaries and I told her, I think she was just so excited to have a buddy in Atlanta. And then, of course, when we had The Originals, it was just, like, great. Now we just both exclusively do TV shows together.”

It appears they even hang out with Claire’s kids together as well. In March 2021, Claire’s husband, Andrew Joblon, shared a photo alongside the two girls. “These girls keep making excuses about why they can’t shower,” he captioned the photo, referencing their H2O: Just Add Water days.

Cariba, for her part, spoke with Yahoo Lifestyle in August 2021 about the show’s long-lasting impact.

“As I got older, I really started to appreciate how impactful the series was, especially for younger girls,” the actress shared. “The fact that it was a series with female leads, very strong characters in their own rights, the girls were sort of their own gang and it was their friendship that kept them going and kept the secret at bay and all the rest of that.”

Scroll through our gallery to see what the cast of H2O: Just Add Water is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.