Legacies no longer! The The Vampire Diaries and The Originals spinoff ended after four seasons in June 2022. So, what has The CW cast been up to since? Keep reading to find out.

ICYMI, Legacies premiered in October 2018, and followed students at the The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, which is home to witches, vampires and werewolves.

“Mystic Falls has recovered,” TVD creator Julie Plec told Us Weekly about Legacies in July 2018. “They don’t know that they have a boarding school for supernatural kids or that they have a 200-year history of vampire violence.”

In Legacies, The Vampire Diaries regular Alaric Saltzman (Matthew Davis) took on the role of headmaster at the Salvatore Boarding House.

“It’s Mystic Falls, it’s Alaric, it’s the Salvatore School, but it’s completely new, and it’s completely fresh and you’ve got a brand-new cast,” the Legally Blonde alum told Entertainment Weekly in October 2018. “And we’ve got a whole new engine driving our narrative this show — it’s giving us an opportunity to create a circumstance where something is drawn to Mystic Falls, a series of these different creatures are coming out of the woodwork, and so we’re put on the defense as we figure out what’s going on.”

The supernatural show followed Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, Klaus’ daughter, who enrolls in The Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. There, she meets hybrid twins Lizzie Saltzman (played by Jenny Boyd) and Josie Saltzman (Kaylee Bryant), Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Rafael Waithe (Peyton Alex Smith).

Legacies showrunner Brett Matthews explained how he wanted the ending of the series to go during an interview with CBR in June 2022.

“For us, it was finding the emotionally satisfying ending for every character, in as much as we can with a big cast, and just finding an ending that felt right to us and our audience,” he revealed. “It was just emotion first. What is the conclusion of this story we had been telling with these characters for four years? More than any other show in the franchise, it was important to leave these characters in a good place. Legacies has always been this relentlessly optimistic show. Whether people like that or don’t like that, it really was its mission statement. Seeing characters happy and seeing them in a good place was certainly our priority.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see what the cast of Legacies is up to since the show ended.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.