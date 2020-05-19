OMG, you guys, Legally Blonde 3 is officially coming! Yep, that’s right, the iconic 1990s film is finally getting another movie, and we are seriously freaking out.

For those who missed it, back in 2018, the original film’s star, Reese Witherspoon, confirmed via Instagram that the third movie was in the works and that she would reprise her fan-favorite role as Elle Woods. Since then, the actress has kept quiet about the entire project — until now that is.

On Monday, May 18, Deadline reported that comedic genius Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor have officially signed on bring “an entirely new fresh spin” to the film. But not to worry, because not only does “Reese remain aboard, reprising her role as attorney Elle Woods,” but her production company, Hello Sunshine, is set to produce the film.

Honestly, the only thing that could make this news better would be a confirmation for The Princess Diaries 3, too.

As fans know, there’s been some talk over the past few years about bringing back the fan-favorite film for a third installment. Back in January 2019, Anne Hathaway appeared on What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and not only confirmed that the entire cast was down, but revealed that there’s already a script.

“There is a script. I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen,” the actress said at the time. “It’s just we don’t want to unless it’s perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it. It’s as important to us as it is to you, and we don’t want to deliver anything until it’s ready, but we’re working on it.”

Even the Queen of Genovia herself, Julie, revealed that she would be down to take the throne one last time.

“It’s long been talked about but nothing has sort of been on my desk or anything like that,” the 84-year-old legend admitted during a April 2020 appearance on The Talk @ Home. “I think I would [do it]. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again. And yeah, sure I would be up for it. I think we should wait if the script comes in, just wait for that.”

Bring on all the reboots, Hollywood!

