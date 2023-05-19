The 2023 Cannes Film Festival is in full swing and Young Hollywood’s biggest stars are jetting off to France for the event, which is set to take place from May 16 to May 27.

Charlie Heaton, for one, walked the red carpet with his sister Levi to celebrate the premiere of the forthcoming movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The upcoming Disney movie is the final installment in the Indiana Jones franchise, which kicked off in 1981 with Raiders of the Lost Ark.

While the Stranger Things star is not in the movie, he looked dapper in a bowtie when celebrating the sure-to-be iconic film.

Another man who has been turning heads in Cannes is Noah Beck. The TikTok star-turned-fashion icon has been a staple at red carpet events and various fashion shows in recent years, proving that he’s more than just an internet personality.

“With fashion, it’s one of those things where you don’t need to have any kind of qualifications,” Noah explained to Seventeen Magazine in August 2021. “You don’t need to be amazing at something to have good fashion, you know, but anyone can dress nice.”

He added, “I love fashion. I don’t even know if I’d call it a passion of mine, but it was always something that I really enjoyed. And now I’m just grateful enough to be able to work with these brands that I’ve always dreamt of wearing.”

Well, his 2023 Cannes looks proved that he’s working alongside the best. While attending the Monster movie premiere, Noah opted for a classic suit. However, when he was walking around the French city, the budding actor looked good in a sweater vest and white pants while waving at fans.

Of course, the lovely ladies of Hollywood have also been stepping out in some amazing looks while enjoying the film festival. Elle Fanning had on a white dress and was all smiles while interacting with festival-goers outside her hotel. When it came time for some actual red carpet events, these newly-dubbed Cannes fashionistas stepped out with some high-fashion gowns as well.

