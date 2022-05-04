Noah Beck has grown a lot since posting his first TikTok. The highly popular influencer has grown his following to the millions and is now known for his podcasts, upcoming movie (The QB Bad Boy and Me) and high-fashion!

“With fashion, it’s one of those things where you don’t need to have any kind of qualifications,” the TikToker told Seventeen Magazine in August 2021. “You don’t need to be amazing at something to have good fashion, you know, but anyone can dress nice.”

He continued, “I love fashion. I don’t even know if I’d call it a passion of mine, but it was always something that I really enjoyed. And now I’m just grateful enough to be able to work with these brands that I’ve always dreamt of wearing.”

The former Sway House member is currently a brand ambassador for Coach and has worked with brands such as Gucci, Dior, Prada or Valentino. In January 2022, he reviewed Louis Vuitton’s Autumn-Winter menswear show for Vogue.

“The fashion thing really started to go for me when I moved to LA. You see all kinds of different types of fashion and in LA, people use fashion to express themselves. You just discover your own sense of style, and I like to be very versatile with what I wear,” he explained.

“On TikTok, I would post videos of me setting up my phone and then standing away for ‘outfit of the days.’ That was the main trend that I just liked to do. When I didn’t have any ideas or if there weren’t trends going around, I’d be like, ‘Well, I can always just throw on a nice outfit and show the people,’ you know? So that’s how that sparked for me, when brands started to reach out to me and say ‘Would you wear this?’ It’s pretty amazing how it all came full circle.” We’ll say!

Since his work with fashion brands, Noah has grown a lot since first posting outfit of the days on TikTok and has even expressed interest in designing. “I want to get to the point where people buy clothes that I design, not even knowing that it has anything to do with my name,” Noah told CNN Style in July 2021. “I think that’s the coolest thing. I would probably feel more accomplished that way. That’s the goal.”

Scroll through our gallery to see some of Noah’s most stylish looks!

