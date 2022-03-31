Get ready, everyone! Noah Beck is set to star in a romantic comedy called The QB Bad Boy and Me, marking it as his debut in film acting.

The social media sensation, 20, has worked in his own series with Paramount and Awesomeness called Noah Beck Tries Things — and he just recently made his scripted acting debut in the Nickelodeon series, Side Hustle. The young star has over 45 million combined followers.

Noah will play Drayton Lahey, a high school quarterback that crashes into the life of cheerleader Dallas Bryan, a passionate dancer who is set to leave her sleepy hometown and receive a dance scholarship from a college in California.

The film is based on a Wattpad story, which is an online reading platform where users can read and write original stories. The social platform is most well known for After, a Harry Styles fanfiction which became a Netflix hit movie series.

The QB Bad Boy and Me is based on Tay Marley’s sensation of the same name, which currently has over 30 million reads on the platform. The movie is produced by Creator+, a new content studio for digital storytellers and creators, alongside Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Beck himself.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with this incredible team and am honored to bring Tay’s beloved story and characters to life,” said Noah in a statement for the film. “I can’t wait to get to work and to dive in on all creative aspects of the film.”

Back in October 2021, Noah told Mood Magazine about some of his acting wishes. “I recently shot a guest star role on a Nickelodeon show. It was a lot of fun, and acting is something I’ve been kind of dabbling in the last year- going to classes and doing audition.”

He continued: “I’d love to do a rom-com in the vein of To All The Boys or The Kissing Booth, and then totally change it up on people by playing a bad boy role or something like Euphoria. I just love embracing different characters, and exploring how they’d approach a situation versus how Noah Beck would.”

Well, it looks like the TikTok star is getting his wish! Scroll through our gallery on everything we know about Noah’s upcoming movie.

